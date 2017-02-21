CLAM screens film on early black land trust
A pair of local documentarians will host a screening next week of their latest film, "The Arc of Justice," which details the injustices behind the country's largest black community land trust, which formed during the civil rights movement in Georgia. The Community Land Trust Association of West Marin is presenting the Feb. 24 event, which starts at 6 p.m. at the Dance Palace Community Center.
