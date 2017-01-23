Rodoni takes District 4 office

Rodoni takes District 4 office

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Point Reyes Light

Dennis Rodoni's Chevrolet Volt rose over Big Rock peak early Tuesday morning as the District Four supervisor curved along Lucas Valley Road en route to give his oath of office. Maintaining the stretch's 35-mph speed limit, he glided towards the Civic Center following a nine-month campaign that ended in a tight race between Novato dairyman Dominic Grossi and himself: a lifelong West Marin resident with a contracting business and a home in Olema.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Reyes Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mon Voyeur 17,459
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec 30 Lostsibling 4
News Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08) Oct '16 tooldiuqil 24
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
News Double Down (May '16) Jul '16 mothballs r okay 6
National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CalBear 1
find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Phillip Briese 1
See all Point Reyes Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Reyes Station Forum Now

Point Reyes Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Reyes Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Point Reyes Stati...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,786 • Total comments across all topics: 278,221,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC