Rodoni takes District 4 office
Dennis Rodoni's Chevrolet Volt rose over Big Rock peak early Tuesday morning as the District Four supervisor curved along Lucas Valley Road en route to give his oath of office. Maintaining the stretch's 35-mph speed limit, he glided towards the Civic Center following a nine-month campaign that ended in a tight race between Novato dairyman Dominic Grossi and himself: a lifelong West Marin resident with a contracting business and a home in Olema.
Read more at Point Reyes Light.
Add your comments below
Point Reyes Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mon
|Voyeur
|17,459
|does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10)
|Dec 30
|Lostsibling
|4
|Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|tooldiuqil
|24
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
|Double Down (May '16)
|Jul '16
|mothballs r okay
|6
|National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CalBear
|1
|find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Phillip Briese
|1
