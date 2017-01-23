On the Road: These places have the ma...

On the Road: These places have the making for a marvelous day trip Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: RecordNET

Where within 2½ hours of Stockton can you go to see elephant seals, Tule elk and whales but also stroll the beach where Sir Francis Drake claimed California for Queen Elizabeth in 1579 or tour a spectacular Pacific lighthouse and gorge on freshly-shucked oysters? In December 1577 explorer Drake set sail from Plymouth, England with a fleet of five small ships, traveling across the Atlantic and around the Horn of South America, turning north up the Pacific coast. Along the way he plundered riches of immense value; one captured ship, the Cacafuego, carried 26 tons of silver, a chest of silver coins and 80 pounds of gold - more value than Queen Elizabeth would earn in a full year of tax revenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RecordNET.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Reyes Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mon Voyeur 17,459
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec 30 Lostsibling 4
News Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08) Oct '16 tooldiuqil 24
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
News Double Down (May '16) Jul '16 mothballs r okay 6
National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CalBear 1
find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Phillip Briese 1
See all Point Reyes Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Reyes Station Forum Now

Point Reyes Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Reyes Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Point Reyes Stati...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,467 • Total comments across all topics: 278,244,297

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC