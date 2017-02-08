Marin supervisors ease toward crackdown on vehicle dwellers
The ordinance imposes no new parking rules immediately, but it gives supervisors the ability to do so in future by resolution. The new rules could be tailored by neighborhood or even by street to address complaints of people living in their vehicles or parking oversized vehicles.
Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
