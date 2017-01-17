Marin officials call for preparation as weekend weather looms
A strong storm system expected to dump up to 8 inches of rain in Marin's low-lying regions, and up to 10 inches on Mount Tamalpais, is forecast to strike over the weekend. This week's storm dropped 3.86 inches in San Rafael, 2.25 inches in Mill Valley, and 3.47 inches in Point Reyes Station.
