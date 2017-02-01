In Your Town for Jan. 25, 2017

Marin Superior Court will be closed on Feb. 13 in observance of Lincoln's Birthday and on Feb. 20 for Presidents Day. Work crews are planning a lane closure and detour along Civic Center Drive this week to resurface the pavement and install a traffic signal at McInnis Parkway.

