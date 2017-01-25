Betty the Black Lab, Found 100 Miles Away, is Back Home
A 9-month-old puppy was happily reunited with her owner Wednesday after escaping or allegedly being stolen last weekend from her own kennel, the Marin County Sheriff's Office said. Marin County deputies and Animal Control officers tracked down Betty, a black Labrador retriever, after her owner, a longtime resident of Point Reyes Station, reported her missing Saturday.
Read more at NBC Bay Area.
