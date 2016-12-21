Water board seeks successor as Rodoni takes county seat
North Marin Water District's board of directors accepted Dennis Rodoni's resignation last week as Mr. Rodoni prepares to join the Marin County Board of Supervisors in January. The board will appoint a successor during a public meeting that will take place by Feb. 18, and that person will serve until the district's next general election, slated for next fall.
