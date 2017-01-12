Religion briefs for the week of Dec. ...

Religion briefs for the week of Dec. 24 through 31, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 23 Read more: Marin Independent Journal

Christmas Eve service: is at 4 p.m. for children and their families; a traditional candlelight celebration is at 7 p.m. at Mount Tamalpais United Methodist Church at 410 Sycamore Ave. in Mill Valley. Go to www.mtumc.org .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Reyes Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 5 hr Sickofit 17,458
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec 30 Lostsibling 4
News Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08) Oct '16 tooldiuqil 24
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
News Double Down (May '16) Jul '16 mothballs r okay 6
National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CalBear 1
find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Phillip Briese 1
See all Point Reyes Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Reyes Station Forum Now

Point Reyes Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Reyes Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Point Reyes Stati...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,587 • Total comments across all topics: 277,841,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC