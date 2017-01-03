Marty Knapp: Through a looking glass lightly
When he was very young, Marty Knapp cooled off on hot Connecticut summer nights by lying in his yard and gazing at the sky through toy binoculars. Six decades later, the photographer is at it again, this time looking through a viewfinder to capture striking black and white photographs that counterpoise dramatic scenery and endless universe.
