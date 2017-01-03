Marty Knapp: Through a looking glass ...

Marty Knapp: Through a looking glass lightly

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Point Reyes Light

When he was very young, Marty Knapp cooled off on hot Connecticut summer nights by lying in his yard and gazing at the sky through toy binoculars. Six decades later, the photographer is at it again, this time looking through a viewfinder to capture striking black and white photographs that counterpoise dramatic scenery and endless universe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Reyes Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does anyone no what happen too jason von glahn (Mar '10) Dec 30 Lostsibling 4
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Dec 26 Brittle Fingers 17,457
News Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08) Oct '16 tooldiuqil 24
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
News Double Down (May '16) Jul '16 mothballs r okay 6
National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CalBear 1
find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Phillip Briese 1
See all Point Reyes Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Reyes Station Forum Now

Point Reyes Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Reyes Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Point Reyes Stati...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,291 • Total comments across all topics: 277,608,555

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC