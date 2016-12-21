Jane the Bakery Now Open on Geary
Newly open and adding a wonderful fresh-baked perfume to the neighborhood is ~JANE THE BAKERY~ in the former KFC/Taco Bell complex, right next to Imperial Spa. This is owner Amanda Michael's third location, and it's more of a retail/production bakery than cafe - and you can watch the bakers at work! Head baker Jorgen Carlsen , executive pastry chef Alex Terazzas, and bakery manager Kellie Slingerland are cranking out an extensive selection of breads, pastries, and baked goods.
