Jane the Bakery Now Open on Geary

Jane the Bakery Now Open on Geary

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Tablehopper

Newly open and adding a wonderful fresh-baked perfume to the neighborhood is ~JANE THE BAKERY~ in the former KFC/Taco Bell complex, right next to Imperial Spa. This is owner Amanda Michael's third location, and it's more of a retail/production bakery than cafe - and you can watch the bakers at work! Head baker Jorgen Carlsen , executive pastry chef Alex Terazzas, and bakery manager Kellie Slingerland are cranking out an extensive selection of breads, pastries, and baked goods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tablehopper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Reyes Station Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Voyeur 17,455
News Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08) Oct '16 tooldiuqil 24
News Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11... Sep '16 Don Puddasso 3
News Double Down (May '16) Jul '16 mothballs r okay 6
National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CalBear 1
find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13) Sep '13 Phillip Briese 1
News San Rafael posts record temperature as heat bak... (Apr '13) Apr '13 Commander Bunny 5
See all Point Reyes Station Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Reyes Station Forum Now

Point Reyes Station Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Reyes Station Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Point Reyes Stati...

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,352 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,371

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC