Hathaway Barry: A woman listening to boys and men

Longtime Point Reyes Station resident Hathaway Barry set out eight years ago with a burning question. Bringing her past experience as a mediator, an educator and a poet, she asked: What happens to boys as they grow up? Her new book, "Boy: A Woman Listening to Boys and Men," threads together first-person accounts from over 85 interviews she conducted with boys and men of all ages, ethnicities, sexual identities and backgrounds.

