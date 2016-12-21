Flash flooding closed roads and spurred evacuations in valley

Twenty-two homes flooded in Forest Knolls and Woodacre during last Thursday's storm, with the day's rainfall capping five inches in Lagunitas and nearly seven inches on Mount Tamalpais. San Geronimo Creek overflowed in parts of Forest Knolls during the late afternoon and completely engulfed Castro Street and Morales, Juarez and Montezuma Avenues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.