Celebrating a library's grassroots origin
The Inverness branch of the Marin County Free Library opened on Sept. 11, 1942 at a time when gasoline shortages stemming from the war made it difficult for residents to drive even to Point Reyes Station for books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.
Comments
Add your comments below
Point Reyes Station Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|16 hr
|Voyeur
|17,455
|Gang sweep nets 32 arrests (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|tooldiuqil
|24
|Gay group puts heat on Sizzla*Aug. 27, 2016, 11...
|Sep '16
|Don Puddasso
|3
|Double Down (May '16)
|Jul '16
|mothballs r okay
|6
|National Drive Electric Week Event - Point Reye... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CalBear
|1
|find sex tonight in your town free! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Phillip Briese
|1
|San Rafael posts record temperature as heat bak... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|Commander Bunny
|5
Find what you want!
Search Point Reyes Station Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC