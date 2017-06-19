Town Hall series on addiction -

Town Hall series on addiction -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Preventing addiction will be the topic of discussion when the Mason County Prevention Coalition hosts its Town Hall Series on Sunday. This will be the third meeting of the series, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2500 Mt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Storm time with me lol 2 min Paul 8
News Mason County woman faces charges after 19-month... 2 min People are dumb 23
K. Fetty drama 17 min ohsick 9
sheriff dept 31 min Greg 2
Chat for our hill don't post or read if you're ... 34 min Jen 132
seems the lighthouse has secrets. always gets d... 1 hr "Just Me" 30
Jeremy Martin reality check 2 hr Yourwaterloo 21
Princess Felicity 6 hr Angelina 1,548
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Mason County was issued at June 23 at 5:47PM EDT

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,339 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC