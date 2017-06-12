Things to do this weekend -
The opening night of Mayor's Night Out is tonight, Friday, June 9 at 8 p.m. in the amphitheater of Riverfront Park. The band Deep Creatures will be performing classic rock, country, blues and pop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|We have no cell service
|2 min
|Felicity
|566
|*add a word/ drop a word (May '13)
|5 min
|Princess Hey
|5,501
|Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14)
|6 min
|Princess Hey
|2,053
|PVH Babe
|45 min
|well tell us
|4
|~Word Association~ (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,902
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|Princess Hey
|10,796
|George Hunt and Jami Shobe
|9 hr
|Traci
|6
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC