Things to do this weekend -
The Point Pleasant Parks and Rec Committee will be hosting a free movie night for families on Saturday, June 24 at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park with a showing of the film "Trolls." The move starts around 8 p.m., around the time dusk is settling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel leport
|3 min
|Kelly
|2
|solve this
|28 min
|Kelly
|163
|seems the lighthouse has secrets. always gets d...
|1 hr
|she needs a group
|48
|pvh in trouble again?
|1 hr
|Roger
|1
|PPHS Is it ethicaL to ....
|1 hr
|ChangeIsNeeded
|29
|Cassandra Ebright
|1 hr
|Knowthefeeling
|2
|Layoffs at pvh
|2 hr
|Jess
|3
|wth?
|4 hr
|Jen
|53
|Firepits
|Tue
|Melissa
|154
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC