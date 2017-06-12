Things to do this weekend -

The Point Pleasant Parks and Rec Committee will be hosting a free movie night for families on Saturday, June 24 at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park with a showing of the film "Trolls." The move starts around 8 p.m., around the time dusk is settling.

