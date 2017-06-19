Senior farmers market vouchers available July 10 -
Dates for the distribution of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture's Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers have been announced for Mason County. The program is designed to assist senior citizens with the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables grown in the state during the summer months, according to the department of agriculture website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what tail is the easiest to pull out of the lig...
|22 min
|Jimmer
|1
|Point QB
|25 min
|Mr tibbetts
|25
|Princess Felicity
|58 min
|Jen
|828
|Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Jon_B
|2,087
|*add a word/ drop a word (May '13)
|2 hr
|Jon_B
|5,542
|why is destiny miller in jail
|2 hr
|"Just Me"
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Counselor
|4,226
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC