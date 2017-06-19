Senior farmers market vouchers availa...

Senior farmers market vouchers available July 10 -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Dates for the distribution of the West Virginia Department of Agriculture's Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers have been announced for Mason County. The program is designed to assist senior citizens with the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables grown in the state during the summer months, according to the department of agriculture website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what tail is the easiest to pull out of the lig... 22 min Jimmer 1
Point QB 25 min Mr tibbetts 25
Princess Felicity 58 min Jen 828
Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14) 2 hr Jon_B 2,087
*add a word/ drop a word (May '13) 2 hr Jon_B 5,542
why is destiny miller in jail 2 hr "Just Me" 2
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr Counselor 4,226
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,964 • Total comments across all topics: 281,881,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC