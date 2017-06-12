Rice, Smith are top PPHS grads -
This week, PPHS announced its top two students of the Class of 2017 as Emma Rice and Alexis Smith, respectively. Rice, ranked number one in her class, is from Point Pleasant and is the daughter of Jonna and Olin Rice.
