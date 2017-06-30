Off to a royal start -

Off to a royal start -

The Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta was off to a royal start on Thursday as titles were awarded in the miss and teen queen divisions for the festival. Emma Rice was named the 2017 Miss Sternwheel Regatta Queen.

