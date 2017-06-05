Meeting set to generate interest in f...

Meeting set to generate interest in foster care -

NECCO of Huntington is hosting an informational foster care meeting Monday, June 19 from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church on Viand Street in Point Pleasant. NECCO is an organization that seeks to pair children with an immediate need for a home, to families willing to take them in and provide those needs.

