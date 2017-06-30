Mason, Gallia, Meigs Chambers team up
Plans are in the works for a job fair taking place on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 at the Trinity U.M. Church Community Building, 615 Viand Street, Point Pleasant, W.Va. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is being sponsored by the Mason, Gallia and Meigs County Chambers in hopes of being a productive tool for getting job information to prospective employees.
|solve this
|2 hr
|Jen
|355
|Regatta
|2 hr
|jonathon
|2
|whats going on 2'nd street
|8 hr
|Abc
|5
|Western WV rocks
|9 hr
|Parent
|5
|Jew's overrated
|9 hr
|Well its like this
|2
|Jerk off in red Mercedes
|9 hr
|Well its like this
|2
|Minority benefits I'm for it
|10 hr
|jimtom
|1
