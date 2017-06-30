Mason, Gallia, Meigs Chambers team up

Mason, Gallia, Meigs Chambers team up

Plans are in the works for a job fair taking place on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 at the Trinity U.M. Church Community Building, 615 Viand Street, Point Pleasant, W.Va. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is being sponsored by the Mason, Gallia and Meigs County Chambers in hopes of being a productive tool for getting job information to prospective employees.

