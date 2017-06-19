Like it or not, Mothman is part of us

Like it or not, Mothman is part of us

Seth Breedlove's new documentary, "The Mothman of Point Pleasant," currently streaming on Amazon, is a refreshingly low-keyed examination of the truth and lore about the birdman-like creature that haunted the area around Point Pleasant a half-century ago. Unlike the more sideshow-level productions dealing with ghost-or-monster-ridden sites all over the U.S. , "The Mothman of Point Pleasant" offers a more rational approach, leaving room for skepticism as well as belief in the occurrences linked to Mothman.

