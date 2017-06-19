Like it or not, Mothman is part of us
Seth Breedlove's new documentary, "The Mothman of Point Pleasant," currently streaming on Amazon, is a refreshingly low-keyed examination of the truth and lore about the birdman-like creature that haunted the area around Point Pleasant a half-century ago. Unlike the more sideshow-level productions dealing with ghost-or-monster-ridden sites all over the U.S. , "The Mothman of Point Pleasant" offers a more rational approach, leaving room for skepticism as well as belief in the occurrences linked to Mothman.
