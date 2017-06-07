High Court says WWI hero's grave can ...

High Court says WWI hero's grave can be moved to Veterans Cemetery

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: West Virginia Metro

A split decision from the state Supreme Court will allow the state's only living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient to move the remains of another recipient to the state Veterans Cemetery in Kanawha County. The 3-2 decision handed down Wednesday afternoon upholds a decision from a Mason County circuit judge concerning the remains of Chester Howard West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fbi anonymously report drug dealers (Oct '12) 38 min Mamabear 63
Princess Felicity 1 hr Felicity 323
life without 1 hr i play to 6
Andrew Nichols 3 hr Melissa 12
dsl 5 hr druggies 4
Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14) 7 hr Princess Hey 2,077
keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11) 7 hr Princess Hey 10,804
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,804,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC