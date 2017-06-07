High Court says WWI hero's grave can be moved to Veterans Cemetery
A split decision from the state Supreme Court will allow the state's only living Congressional Medal of Honor recipient to move the remains of another recipient to the state Veterans Cemetery in Kanawha County. The 3-2 decision handed down Wednesday afternoon upholds a decision from a Mason County circuit judge concerning the remains of Chester Howard West.
