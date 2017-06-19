Graduates from school of osteopathic ...

Graduates from school of osteopathic medicine

Leslee Rice, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a degree of Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine on May 27. While at WVSOM, Rice was the recipient of the Samantha Ketchem Muncy Primary Care Memorial Scholarship. Rice earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biomedical sciences from Marshall University in Huntington, W.Va., in 2012.

