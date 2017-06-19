Funding the restoration -

Funding the restoration -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Point Pleasant Register

The County Community Foundation of Mason County recently presented a check to Main Street Point Pleasant for a grant to replace the windows as part of the restoration of the A.F. Kisar House. The A.F. Kisar House has been part of Point Pleasant since 1895 built by a local business founder, Mr. Kisar was a jeweler and river dock owner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Princess Felicity 26 min FelicityAnne 1,285
what tail is the easiest to pull out of the lig... 1 hr talking about easy 15
dairy queen girl arrest 2 hr ryan r 1
moose (Jan '14) 2 hr Tater bug 10
which police agency arrested Heather Taylor Tho... 2 hr junk 6
why is destiny miller in jail 3 hr imthatgirl 8
~Word Association~ (Jan '12) 3 hr Princess Hey 4,910
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,929,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC