Down on the farm -
West Virginia State Farm Museum volunteer Merlie Hart is pictured as she shows students around the blacksmith shop at the museum this week. The students, from New Haven Elementary and Point Pleasant Primary schools, were participants in a summer enrichment program aimed at emphasizing reading, math and science to students who recently completed first grade.
