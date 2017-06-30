Caldwell appointed as circuit clerk -

Friday Jun 30

Suzi Caldwell, a longtime employee of the Mason County Circuit Court Clerk's Office, has been appointed to fill the shoes of Bill Withers, who retired as circuit clerk on Friday. Caldwell was administered the oath of office by Judge R. Craig Tatterson with Withers holding the Bible during the ceremony.

