Baking contest and reception planned
This Saturday, the Tu Endie Wei Garden Club is sponsoring a Baking Contest and Tasting Reception in downtown Point Pleasant. The purpose of this fundraiser is to provide money for the flowers the club plants each year in the city of Point Pleasant.
