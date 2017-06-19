a Little librariesa for all -
The Town of New Haven was the first to receive one of several "little library" boxes that will be placed throughout the county this summer in a joint project between the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service and the Mason County School System. Pictured, from left, are New Haven Recorder Roberta Hysell, FFA Advisor Sam Nibert, Avalanche CEOS member Eleanor Hoffman, junior high FFA Vice President Crimson Cochran, high school FFA President Cinthia Keefer, Avalanche CEOS member Marge Blake, junior high FFA President Trenton Mayes, senior high FFA secretary Alex Gibbs, and CEOS members Anne Byus and Lena Fetty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what tail is the easiest to pull out of the lig...
|22 min
|Jimmer
|1
|Point QB
|26 min
|Mr tibbetts
|25
|Princess Felicity
|59 min
|Jen
|828
|Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Jon_B
|2,087
|*add a word/ drop a word (May '13)
|2 hr
|Jon_B
|5,542
|why is destiny miller in jail
|2 hr
|"Just Me"
|2
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Counselor
|4,226
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC