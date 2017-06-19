a Little librariesa for all

The Town of New Haven was the first to receive one of several "little library" boxes that will be placed throughout the county this summer in a joint project between the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service and the Mason County School System. Pictured, from left, are New Haven Recorder Roberta Hysell, FFA Advisor Sam Nibert, Avalanche CEOS member Eleanor Hoffman, junior high FFA Vice President Crimson Cochran, high school FFA President Cinthia Keefer, Avalanche CEOS member Marge Blake, junior high FFA President Trenton Mayes, senior high FFA secretary Alex Gibbs, and CEOS members Anne Byus and Lena Fetty.

