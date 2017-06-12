12 locals to vie for 2017 Regatta titles -
The Point Pleasant Riverfront Park will be busy this weekend as crowds attend the annual Sternwheel Regatta event starting this Thursday, June 29. Kicking off the weekend festivities will be the Teen and Miss Queen pageant beginning at 7 p.m., in the amphitheater.
