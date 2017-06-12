12 locals to vie for 2017 Regatta tit...

12 locals to vie for 2017 Regatta titles -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Point Pleasant Register

The Point Pleasant Riverfront Park will be busy this weekend as crowds attend the annual Sternwheel Regatta event starting this Thursday, June 29. Kicking off the weekend festivities will be the Teen and Miss Queen pageant beginning at 7 p.m., in the amphitheater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
solve this 29 min Andy 268
PVH layoffs (Oct '15) 40 min tgw 18
Layoffs at pvh 42 min otw 5
pvh in trouble again? 45 min tgw 5
Western WV rocks 1 hr Perplexed 1
keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11) 1 hr Princess Hey 10,825
*add a word/ drop a word (May '13) 1 hr Princess Hey 5,568
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,340 • Total comments across all topics: 282,120,504

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC