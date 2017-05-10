WV Great-Grandmother Carolyn Davis Ch...

WV Great-Grandmother Carolyn Davis Charged In Hot Car Death Of...

Carolyn Davis, a West Virginia great-grandmother, has been charged in the death of her 19-month-old great-grandson Abel Stevens after police said she left him in a hot car for seven hours. Davis, 65, of Point Pleasant, was arraigned on Thursday at a court in Mason County on a child neglect causing injury charge.

