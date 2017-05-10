WV Great-Grandmother Carolyn Davis Charged In Hot Car Death Of...
Carolyn Davis, a West Virginia great-grandmother, has been charged in the death of her 19-month-old great-grandson Abel Stevens after police said she left him in a hot car for seven hours. Davis, 65, of Point Pleasant, was arraigned on Thursday at a court in Mason County on a child neglect causing injury charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverside Swingers Club Destroying Our Town
|35 min
|curious
|61
|Brandon's gf
|44 min
|Knowthem
|5
|Wonder whose lives will destroy this weekend?
|2 hr
|whitegurl2
|5
|Tara Jeffers
|2 hr
|Json
|4
|Janie Martin (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|cox
|33
|i like black people that was already here
|3 hr
|whitegurl2
|9
|~Word Association~ (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|Jon_B
|4,862
|od
|13 hr
|Sam
|7
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC