West Virginia woman charged in death

West Virginia woman charged in death of toddler after allegedly

Sunday May 14 WTHR-TV Indianapolis

POINT PLEASANT, WV - Police in West Virginia say an elderly woman left her great-grandson in a hot car for seven hours, knew he was dead, but didn't want to be the one to report it. Police say temperatures inside the car could have reached between 120 and 140 degrees.

