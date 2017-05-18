West Virginia woman charged in death of toddler after allegedly...
POINT PLEASANT, WV - Police in West Virginia say an elderly woman left her great-grandson in a hot car for seven hours, knew he was dead, but didn't want to be the one to report it. Police say temperatures inside the car could have reached between 120 and 140 degrees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why?
|55 min
|Phil Lynott
|7
|Fathers who disrespect their mothers and degrad...
|2 hr
|Grandmother
|1
|Raquel Beaver (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Duh
|7
|Red light at speedway
|5 hr
|Curious
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|Jake
|4,183
|iPhone question
|9 hr
|IPhone
|2
|doctars who pre scribe 30s
|9 hr
|iremember
|5
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC