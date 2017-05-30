Townesmen Quartet in concert
The Townesmen Quartet will be in concert at the First Church of God, in Point Pleasant on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 6 p.m., the event is free and open to the public, however a love offering will be taken for their ministry. The church is located at 2401 Jefferson Ave, in Point Pleasant.
