Townesmen Quartet in concert

Townesmen Quartet in concert

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

The Townesmen Quartet will be in concert at the First Church of God, in Point Pleasant on Sunday, May 21, beginning at 6 p.m., the event is free and open to the public, however a love offering will be taken for their ministry. The church is located at 2401 Jefferson Ave, in Point Pleasant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leann holcomb 2 hr Lee Ann 5
Peewee 3 hr Dave 7
point pleasant mafia (Nov '10) 4 hr bounty hunter 13
Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14) 4 hr Jon_B 1,993
keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11) 4 hr Jon_B 10,735
*add a word/ drop a word (May '13) 4 hr Jon_B 5,439
Who robbed speedway ? 5 hr Jason 5
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,442 • Total comments across all topics: 281,474,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC