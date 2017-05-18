Things to do in Mason County this summer -
May 27 is the Amvets Memorial Day Parade 1 p.m., line-up from 12:30 p.m. at the north end of Main Street. July 1 are the Point Pleasant Fourth of July Fireworks, 10 p.m. The fireworks close out the Point Pleasant Sternwheel Regatta June 29-July 1 is the annual Point Pleasant Regatta , this is the regatta'a 27th year.
