The power of prayer -
Mason Countians will have an opportunity to participate in the 66th National Day of Prayer, locally, at the Mason County Courthouse. The local observance will take place on the court house steps at noon, this Thursday, May 4. The theme this year is "For Your Great Name's Sake! Hear Us Forgive UsHeal Us!" This year's verse is Daniel 9:19 - "O Lord, hear; O Lord, forgive; O Lord, hearken and do; defer not, for thine own sake, O my God: for thy city and thy people are called by thy name."
