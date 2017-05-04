The power of prayer -

The power of prayer -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Mason Countians will have an opportunity to participate in the 66th National Day of Prayer, locally, at the Mason County Courthouse. The local observance will take place on the court house steps at noon, this Thursday, May 4. The theme this year is "For Your Great Name's Sake! Hear Us Forgive UsHeal Us!" This year's verse is Daniel 9:19 - "O Lord, hear; O Lord, forgive; O Lord, hearken and do; defer not, for thine own sake, O my God: for thy city and thy people are called by thy name."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14) 1 hr Jon_B 1,854
Cleaning out this county 2 hr SumBitch 6
New business comin in old el limon building 2 hr SumBitch 12
what did Megan Mayes do to be in jail and a fug... 3 hr wow 20
meth heads in Leon WV 4 hr Doris 16
Mel 10 hr Neighborhoodwatch 1
Trish Allen 14 hr Love bug 1
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,579 • Total comments across all topics: 280,794,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC