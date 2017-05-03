The Mothman of Point Pleasant reviewe...

The Mothman of Point Pleasant reviewed by Loren Coleman

Cryptozoologist, museum curator, author and television personality, Loren Coleman has sent us the first full review for The Mothman of Point Pleasant! Read the entire review below, and get primed for the release on June 2nd! The Small Town Monsters film production group delivers another outstanding documentary film about cryptozoology at the ground level, in the nonfiction countryside of America. Written, produced, and directed by Seth Breedlove, The Mothman of Point Pleasant is destined to be the yardstick film that any other attempts to capture the true reality of Mothman will be measured.

