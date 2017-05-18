Siege of Fort Randolph this weekend -
The local community is preparing for the Siege of Fort Randolph, which will include an outdoor drama and other events, planned for this Friday-Sunday at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Preparations for the siege have been going on for some time now, cleaning out the fort, doing maintenance, and preparing the Indian village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weekend has arrived. The 3 little pigs and boss...
|2 min
|Miss long legs
|4
|Fathers who disrespect their mothers and degrad...
|10 min
|Its still ABUSE
|3
|Raquel Beaver (Sep '16)
|35 min
|Raquel Beaver
|9
|Another OD
|1 hr
|Kacey
|3
|Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Jon_B
|1,914
|Red light at speedway
|2 hr
|towney
|2
|Melanie Pumphrey
|3 hr
|Mike
|13
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC