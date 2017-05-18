Siege of Fort Randolph this weekend -

Siege of Fort Randolph this weekend -

Tuesday May 16

The local community is preparing for the Siege of Fort Randolph, which will include an outdoor drama and other events, planned for this Friday-Sunday at Krodel Park in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Preparations for the siege have been going on for some time now, cleaning out the fort, doing maintenance, and preparing the Indian village.

