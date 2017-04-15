Memorial Day Parade this Saturday -

Mason County does enjoy a good parade with the AMVETS Memorial Day Parade, held this Saturday, May 27, helping to unofficially kick off summer. Local residents have a chance to show their support and respect to local veterans during the annual parade sponsored and organized each year by AMVETS Post #2.

