Mason County woman faces charges after 19-month-old dies in hot car

Police charged a woman after her great-grandson died after she allegedly left him in a hot car for seven hours. Police said Carolyn Davis, 67, of Point Pleasant, returned to her Lighthouse Lane home after dropping the child's mother at work on April 5. Davis was with her two great-grandchildren, the 19-month-old and his 4-year-old sibling.

