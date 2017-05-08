Mason County Memories: Secessionists in Mason County -
In elementary and high school, all West Virginians learn about John Brown's Raid and the Civil War. We were the site of multiple Civil War battles, from the first land battle of the war at Philippi to Droop Mountain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renee Meeks
|1 min
|Renee
|44
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|5 min
|Heil Hitler
|4,117
|Leann holcomb
|10 min
|Forscores
|4
|Roger & Tammy
|27 min
|Lol
|2
|~Word Association~ (Jan '12)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|4,845
|Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|1,877
|Praying for our youth
|3 hr
|Tabitha
|10
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC