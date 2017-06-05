Looking to preserve history -
The idea to form a society came about from Chris Rizer from the Bend Area, who took on the cleanup of an old cemetery for a senior project while attending Wahama High School a couple years ago. The meeting, held at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant, began with some introductions, including that of Rizer to those gathered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.
Add your comments below
Point Pleasant Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peewee
|8 min
|Felicity
|134
|Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|2,019
|keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|10,767
|*add a word/ drop a word (May '13)
|2 hr
|Princess Hey
|5,465
|Quit droppin your pants Jami and you wont need ...
|3 hr
|Gross2
|3
|Im sick of u 2
|3 hr
|Lol
|1
|Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14)
|4 hr
|the secret year
|265
Find what you want!
Search Point Pleasant Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC