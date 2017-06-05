Looking to preserve history -

Looking to preserve history -

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

The idea to form a society came about from Chris Rizer from the Bend Area, who took on the cleanup of an old cemetery for a senior project while attending Wahama High School a couple years ago. The meeting, held at the Mason County Library in Point Pleasant, began with some introductions, including that of Rizer to those gathered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Peewee 8 min Felicity 134
Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14) 2 hr Princess Hey 2,019
keep a word and drop a word (Oct '11) 2 hr Princess Hey 10,767
*add a word/ drop a word (May '13) 2 hr Princess Hey 5,465
Quit droppin your pants Jami and you wont need ... 3 hr Gross2 3
Im sick of u 2 3 hr Lol 1
News Aliens verses Demons (Mar '14) 4 hr the secret year 265
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,828 • Total comments across all topics: 281,587,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC