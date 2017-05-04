Going back to the farm -

Going back to the farm -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tri-County News

The West Virginia State Farm Museum is home to this weekend's Antique Gas Engine Show. On Saturday only, the Antique Farm and Tractor Pull will begin at 1 p.m.; on Sunday only, there will be church services held at 9 a.m., followed by a gospel sing at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free to this weekend's Antique Gas Engine Show at the West Virginia State Farm Museum, one of the first events of the year for the museum which reopened in April for the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14) 3 hr Princess Hey 1,857
Cleaning out this county 7 hr SumBitch 6
New business comin in old el limon building 7 hr SumBitch 12
what did Megan Mayes do to be in jail and a fug... 8 hr wow 20
meth heads in Leon WV 9 hr Doris 16
Mel 15 hr Neighborhoodwatch 1
Trish Allen 19 hr Love bug 1
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC