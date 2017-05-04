Going back to the farm

The West Virginia State Farm Museum is home to this weekend's Antique Gas Engine Show. On Saturday only, the Antique Farm and Tractor Pull will begin at 1 p.m.; on Sunday only, there will be church services held at 9 a.m., followed by a gospel sing at 1:30 p.m. Admission is free to this weekend's Antique Gas Engine Show at the West Virginia State Farm Museum, one of the first events of the year for the museum which reopened in April for the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-County News.