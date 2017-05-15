For the record -
Two parents have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after they were found outside a vehicle unresponsive, allegedly after having taken heroin, with their 20-month old child left inside that vehicle. This according to a criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court last week.
