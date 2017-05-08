For the record

The Mason County Sheriff's Department reports Joy D. Black, 48, West Columbia, was arrested this week and charged with 45 counts of fraudulent use of an access device. According to the criminal complaint filed in Mason County Magistrate Court, between Feb. 27 and March 27, Black allegedly used a debit card belonging to a person she had been staying with, without that person's authorization or knowledge, on 45 separate occasions.

