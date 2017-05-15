Cycling to another season - 6:57 pm u...

Cycling to another season - 6:57 pm updated:

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

The Point Pleasant Bike Trail Committee brings back the summer night events for the third year, still in conjunction with the Mayor's Night Out summer concert series at Point Pleasant Riverfront Park. According to Gabe Roush, member of the Bike Trail Committee, the first bike ride was last Friday, kicking off the summer season for cyclists.

