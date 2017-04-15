Applications being accepted for McCli...

Applications being accepted for McClintic WMA controlled waterfowl hunt

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Virginia Division of Natural Resources

Waterfowl hunters who wish to hunt from a shooting station in the controlled waterfowl hunting zone of McClintic Wildlife Management Area , located near Point Pleasant, must submit their application by midnight, Aug. 13, 2017. Hunting is by permit only on a portion of McClintic WMA during the October split of the waterfowl season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gera P 15 min Usedtoo 1
Disturbing ex's 22 min urapervert 21
Troy Hill skateboard extraordinaire 37 min c u later 1
Hannan School 56 min Iknowuwell 7
Go Trump go! 1 hr Big daddy 1
how to stop drugs 1 hr Big daddy 2
Keep a word-drop a word (Jul '14) 1 hr Princess Hey 1,935
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,246,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC