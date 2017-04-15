Applications being accepted for McClintic WMA controlled waterfowl hunt
Waterfowl hunters who wish to hunt from a shooting station in the controlled waterfowl hunting zone of McClintic Wildlife Management Area , located near Point Pleasant, must submit their application by midnight, Aug. 13, 2017. Hunting is by permit only on a portion of McClintic WMA during the October split of the waterfowl season.
