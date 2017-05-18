a Tire take back daya set for this Saturday

a Tire take back daya set for this Sa...

Thursday May 18

The City of Point Pleasant is continuing its partnership with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and local FFA students to help beautify the community by collecting old tires. A free "tire take back day" will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Point Pleasant High School.

