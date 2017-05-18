a Tire take back daya set for this Saturday -
The City of Point Pleasant is continuing its partnership with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and local FFA students to help beautify the community by collecting old tires. A free "tire take back day" will be held this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Point Pleasant High School.
