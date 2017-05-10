a 7:14 Summita set for fair grounds -

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Seven churches from across Mason County will join together to host the "7:14 Summit" on May 22 and 23 at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Set for 7 p.m. both nights, the summit is designed for the gathering of God's people for prayer, repentance, and revival.

