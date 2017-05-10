a 13 Months that Changed Historya : F...

a 13 Months that Changed Historya : Filming the Mothman mystery with a Small Town Monstersa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: Point Pleasant Register

Since the explosion of material on the city's infamous Mothman, including a major motion picture dedicated to it , seeing a film crew at the Mothman statue has become commonplace. The attention and tourists have become one of those things people in other small towns sometimes take for granted - like hospitality, or knowing exactly when the church bell rings on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Pleasant Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Point Pleasant Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Riverside Swingers Club Destroying Our Town 2 min Victoria Rickey 60
i like black people that was already here 51 min Grandma Oracle 8
Mel 57 min The Master 16
Wonder whose lives will destroy this weekend? 1 hr Bacon is awesome 2
Brandon's gf 1 hr Him 1
Carley 1 hr Big D 1
Tara Jeffers 2 hr Redhead lover 3
od 9 hr Sam 7
See all Point Pleasant Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Point Pleasant Forum Now

Point Pleasant Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Point Pleasant Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Point Pleasant, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,863 • Total comments across all topics: 280,965,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC